A statue honouring Jamaican-born Black nurse, Mary Seacole, outside St. Thomas’ Hospital in south London, was vandalised on Tuesday 13 August.

Footage shows orange and red paint covering the memorial statue, with white painted letters smeared across its plinth.

Trevor Sterling, chair of Mary Seacole Trust, said: “This is an example of the paucity of education amongst those who are racially motivated.”

The memorial statue, which the trust fundraised to install in 2016, is said to be the UK’s first to honour a black woman.

An investigation has been launched by The Metropolitan Police to uncover the motivations behind the attack.