Maui evacuees seek safety in hotel as fires devastate Lahaina community

Maui wildfire evacuees have sought safety in a hotel after Tuesday’s blaze devastated the Lahaina community just south of the resort.

JP Mayoga, cook at Westin Maui, said his home and his father’s were spared.

His girlfriend, two young daughters, father, and another local are staying in a hotel room together, as it is safer than Lahaina, which is covered in toxic debris.

Lahaina and Kula residents have been warned not to drink running water, which may be contaminated even after boiling, and to only take short, lukewarm showers in well-ventilated rooms to avoid possible chemical vapor exposure.