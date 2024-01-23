Mother whose son died from catching measles urges parents to vaccinate their children

A mother whose six-year-old son died from brain inflammation caused by measles is urging parents to get their children vaccinated.

Gemma Larkman-Jones’ son Samuel died in 2019 after developing a rare but fatal form of progressive brain inflammation after catching measles.

The mother, from Brixton in South London, said she believes Samuel’s death was avoidable had he been vaccinated with the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) jab, but said he had been put on a delayed vaccine programme because he had constant chest infections.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (23 January), she urged parents to vaccinate their children.