Former first lady Melania Trump says there is “no room for compromise” when it comes to a woman’s “individual freedom”.

In a new video, posted to X on Thursday (3 October), she said: “Individual freedom is a fundamental principle that I safeguard.

“Without a doubt, there is no room for compromise when it comes to this essential right that all women possess from birth, individual freedom. What does my body, my choice really mean?”

After reportedly offering vocal support for abortion rights in her “deeply personal” new memoir, obtained by The Guardian, it appears the former first lady is at odds with her husband’s position.