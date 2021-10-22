Residents of Melbourne erupted into cheers and applause after the clock struck midnight on Friday (22 October), bringing an end to the world’s longest non-consecutive lockdown.

Locals have been locked in their homes for a collective 263 days since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Footage shared on social media shows the Melbourne skyline lit up as loud cheers erupt from delighted residents on the streets below.

The state of Victoria reached an important vaccination milestone earlier this week, with 70 per cent of the population aged over 16 now double jabbed.

