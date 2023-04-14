The Metropolitan Police force has apologised to former glamour model Katie Price and her son, Harvey, after two officers were sacked over discriminatory messages they sent about him.

Pc Glynn Rees and Pc Dave Selway were dismissed by a disciplinary panel on Friday at Palestra House in central London, after being found guilty of gross misconduct.

The pair – along with former sergeant Luke Thomas, former acting sergeant Luke Allen and former constables Kelsey Buchan, Lee South, Darren Jenner, and Carlo Francisco – was also barred for life from the police service.

