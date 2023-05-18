Watch: Mexico explosion that injured dozens caught on CCTV

CCTV footage captures an explosion in Tijuana, Mexico, that left multiple people injured on Tuesday 16 May.

The incident was reported around 9:30am and video shows the blast damaging nearby vehicles and leaving debris scattered in the street.

Surrounding businesses were evacuated after the Tijuana Fire Department arrived and found a building badly damaged.

Firefighters said the explosion was due to gas accumulation in a printing press, similar to an incident back in 2018.

In total, 28 people were injured in the blast, with four left seriously hurt.

