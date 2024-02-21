Mexico’s Popocatepetl volcano shot a plume of gas and smoke into the air on Tuesday evening (20 February) (February 20) evening.

A column of smoke rose more than 3km (1.8 miles) above the volcano's crater, seismic alert company SkyAlert said.

A yellow alert was issued for the areas near the volcano, warning residents south of Puebla to be vigilant for ash fall, local media reported.

Officials warned on Wednesday that Popocatepetl's ash plumes have the potential to reach Mexico City.