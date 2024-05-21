Hermes handbag heist: CCTV shows robbers steal almost $2 million in seconds

Watch as masked burglars ransack a high-end hotel on Miami Beach, stealing nearly $2 million worth of designer handbags.

Security footage from the Maison Wrist Aficionado shop, located inside the Setai Hotel, shows two men - one dressed in a high-vis jacket - breaking in on 22 March.

They are then seen grabbing everything in sight, including 60 Hermes handbags worth between $20,000 and $35,000 each, throwing them into rubbish bins picked up outside.

After ransacking the shop, the duo made their escape in separate vehicles.

Police tracked down one car and its owner Eduardo Travieso Garcia within hours, who allegedly confessed to the whole crime.

He has been charged with masked burglary, grand theft over $100,000 and unlawful use of a communications device.

Police have not released any details about the second burglar.