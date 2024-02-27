Illegal Migration minister refuses to call Lee Anderson's comments 'Islamophobic'

Illegal Migration minister Michael Tomlinson repeatedly refused to say whether comments made by Lee Anderson about London mayor Sadiq Khan were Islamophobic.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (27 February), Richard Madeley asked Mr Tomlinson: “Was it Islamophobic?”

Mr Tomlinson replied: “It was wrong.”

“Was it Islamophobic?”, Mr Madeley asked.

“It was wrong,” Mr Tomlinson replied.

Mr Madeley said: “Every single minister we have spoken to refuses to use the word Islamophobia. Is this some instruction you have been given?”

Susanna Reid then asked: “Are you allergic to the word Islamophobic?”