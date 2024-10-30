Michelle Obama stopped a Harris-Walz campaign speech to draw attention to a person in the crowd who appeared to have fainted.

She was addressing a crowd in Atlanta, Georgia, when she spotted a commotion in the audience.

“We need water, right here” she said, to aides off-stage.

“Standing up this long is hard, you’re probably all dehydrated” she went on, as security helped lift the women to the front and over the front barrier to safety.

The former first lady refused to continue with the speech until volunteers had come back and collected the person’s shoes.

“She’s going to need her shoes”, she joked to cheers from the crowd.