President Joe Biden told a heckler ‘don’t jump’ as he interrupted the president’s speech at a campaign rally in Maryland.

The president was campaigning for Democratic candidates ahead of the Tuesday (8 November) midterm elections.

Mr Biden was talking to the crowd in Beltsville on Monday evening when a heckler started shouting from a balcony near the stage.

“Hey man. Don’t jump. You look crazy enough to jump, don’t jump” the president said, pointing at the protester.

Mr Biden then promptly continued with his speech, urging voters to turn out for candidates Wes Moore and Chris Van Hollen.

