Bulgarian police at scene of discovery of 18 migrant bodies inside lorry

Investigations have been launched following the discovery of 18 dead migrants inside a lorry in Bulgaria.

This footage shows the police presence near the vehicle which was abandoned on a highway near the capital, Sofia.

Around 40 migrants had been inside the truck, according to preliminary information from the Interior Ministry.

Survivors were brought to hospitals for emergency treatment.

It is believed that those who passed away died from suffocation. The driver was not inside the lorry when it was discovered.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.