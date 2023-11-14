Speaker Johnson says calls for Israel-Hamas ceasefire are ‘outrageous’

Mike Johnson said calls for Gaza ceasefire are “outrageous” during the ‘March for Israel‘ rally at Washington DC on Tuesday, 14 November.

In his speech, the US House Speaker showed his support for Israel alongside Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer while the crowd chanted “No ceasefire.”

Mr Johnson said: “Israel will cease their counter-offensive when Hamas ceases to be a threat to the Jewish state.”

Hundreds of government workers, members of President Joe Biden’s campaign and Democratic Party employees have pressed the administration to support a ceasefire in Gaza following the deaths of thousands of civilians under Israel’s ongoing bombardments.