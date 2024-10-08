Watch: Eye of deadly Hurricane Milton shown in satellite video

The eye of deadly Hurricane Milton has been captured in a new satellite video

The Category 5 hurricane has been captured in the Gulf of Mexico, heading towards Florida’s west coast in a video released by CIRA .

The National Hurricane Center has warned that Milton may regain strength and grow in size, posing “even more danger” as it is expected to make landfall in Florida by Wednesday evening (9 October).

Tampa mayor Jane Castor warned residents that if they choose to stay in an evacuation area, “ you’re gonna die”.

Florida’s main holiday airport, Orlando International Airport, will halt commercial passenger flights from 8am ET on Wednesday.