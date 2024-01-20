Milwaukee frozen in snow and ice in stunning drone footage as cold snap lingers

Drone footage taken on Thursday (18 January) showed Milwaukee, Wisconsin, frozen in a snowy and icy landscape, days after snowstorms moved across the US Midwest.

In a video shot by Isaac Rowlett, winter snow covers buildings in downtown Milwaukee standing near a body of water which had frozen amid frigid temperatures.

Milwaukee was one of several major cities to be hit by some of the heaviest snowfall and blizzards last week, as damaging weather conditions delayed thousands of flights and cut off power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses across the US.