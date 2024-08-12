Watch the moment a serial phone thief, who stole 24 mobiles from members of the public in one morning, is snared by police.

Sonny Stringer, 28, was intercepted by City of London Police officers as he and an unknown accomplice rode across the city at 50mph on electric bikes on 26 March.

On Fetter Lane the pair evaded a marked police car and cut across a pedestrian crossing, narrowly missing one member of the public, while another had to run to avoid being hit.

A tactical pursuit followed and contact was made on the rear wheel of Stringer’s Surron electric bike to stop him escaping.

The mobile phones were recovered from his possessions.

Stringer was sentenced to two years in prison when he appeared at Isleworth Crown Court on 8 August.