‘Masked gang’ send west London restaurant up in flames as people dine

A passerby has filmed the moment that west London restaurant Monak went up in flames after a masked gang reportedly entered and threatened staff, before setting the venue on fire.

Monak, located on Abbey Road, is a popular sushi eatery, and diners apparently ‘fled for their lives’ as the ‘military-style’ operation took place.

The restaurant later released a statement on Instagram, apologising to those who had to witness the ‘traumatic event’, and that they look forward to rebuilding.

No arrests have been made.

