Workers clear debris at Moscow concert hall as investigation continues

Russian state TV on Monday 25 March showed footage of workers clearing debris following a deadly attack at a concert hall in a Moscow suburb.

RU-RTR aired the video of investigators clearing the site and using welding machinery.

At least 139 people died following Friday’s attack on the Crocus City Hall music venue in Krasnogorsk, blamed by Vladimir Putin on “radical Islamists.”

The Russian president, who said over the weekend the four attackers were arrested while trying to escape to Ukraine, didn’t mention the affiliate of the Islamic State group that claimed responsibility for the attack.