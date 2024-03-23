Crowd flee as Moscow attackers enter concert hall lobby before massacre

The suspects of the Moscow concert attack have been spotted parading the lobby of Crocus City Hall, as they launched their massacre that has killed at least 143.

Carrying large weapons and dressed in camouflage with backpacks on their backs, they shot at anyone in their sight. The building later went up in flames after petrol bombs were thrown.

Much of the building is now rubble.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack, and 11 people have been detained in connection.