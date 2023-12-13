Moment mother-of-four held at gunpoint by stalker ex-partner

This is the moment a mother-of-four is held hostage at gunpoint by her stalker ex-partner.

Rhianon Bragg, from North Wales, feared she would never see her children again when her former boyfriend Gareth Wyn Jones held her hostage for eight hours.

Ms Bragg was subjected to a campaign of harassment by Jones after she ended their relationship in 2019.

The former mechanic is currently serving a four-and-a-half-year jail term for stalking and making threats to kill.

He is set to be released in February at the end of his sentence, despite a Parole Board panel finding last month that it would not be safe to release him.

Ms Bragg appeared on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (12 December) to discuss her fears.