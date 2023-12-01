Mount Etna spits lava and billows smoke into night sky

Watch stunning footage of Italy’s Mount Etna spitting lava and billowing smoke into the night sky on the morning of 1 December.

Whilst it’s a relatively timid explosion, Mount Etna erupts frequently and creates plumes of ashes that threaten to disrupt Catania’s nearby airport.

The Sicilian volcano is currently in a period of blast activity that began in the middle of November 2023.

Mount Etna is believed to have the longest documented history of eruptions among all volcanoes, with records dating back to as early as 425 B.C.