A murderer appeared dazed and confused as he was arrested on suspicion of murder after disposing of human remains in local ponds.

Lee Clarke, 56, looked dazed as officers confronted him on January 4, 2023, on suspicion of killing Phillip Lewis, 59, in Harlow, Essex.

Clarke was filmed moving items out of his property hours before he was stopped by Essex Police officers in an organised search,

Officers started a murder investigation after a member of the public discovered a suspicious item at Oakwood Pond in Harlow on New Year’s Eve 2022.

Forensic tests confirmed the item to be human remains.

A jury found Clarke unanimously guilty of murdering Mr Lewis following a four-week trial on Friday, March 8 2024.