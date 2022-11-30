Idaho student murders: Neighbour of victims hits out at Reddit sleuths

A neighbour of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered on 13 November has hit out at Reddit sleuths who claimed that his media appearances were suspicious.

Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found dead in an off-campus home on 13 November.

Jeremy Reagan, a third-year law student, said he went to bed early on the night of the murders, but Reddit commenters are finding his statements suspicious.

"[It's] upsetting being compared to a murderer when I didn’t do anything," Mr Reagan told Court TV.

