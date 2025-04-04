Myanmar earthquake victims treated in field hospitals as WHO warns of disease risk

Temporary tent hospitals have been set up across Myanmar to treat earthquake victims as many local medical facilities are damaged or overwhelmed with injured.

In the capital Naypyitaw, dozens of Bhutanese health workers joined forces with military medic workers to look after the injured patients at a makeshift hospital made out of tents.

The World Health Organization warned of a potential outbreak of diseases such as malaria, dengue fever, and hepatitis.

“This earthquake has deepened the suffering of communities already battling displacement, fragile health systems, and limited access to basic services” said Dr Thushara Fernando, WHO Representative to Myanmar.