Rishi Sunak continues to face questions despite sacking Tory chair Nadhim Zahawi

Rishi Sunak still faces questions about his own knowledge of Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs, after he moved to sack the Tory chair on Sunday.

The decision followed an ethics inquiry into Mr Zahawi which found he had committed a “serious breach” in the handling of his tax affairs.

For the prime minister, who came to office promising “integrity” after Boris Johnson’s premiership, the row continues to raise questions.

Allies - including health minister Helen Whately - believe Mr Sunak did the right thing in removing Mr Zahawi.

