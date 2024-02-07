Nadine Dorries calls David Cameron out over ‘problem with women’

Nadine Dorries claimed David Cameron has a “problem with women” and should talk to them like he speaks to “his pals from Eton.”

Speaking to Times Radio, the former culture secretary said that, though she liked George Osborne and the foreign secretary “very much”, the pair “looked down their nose” at at MPs who “didn’t come from the right backgrounds” when she was elected in 2005.

“Every time there’s an election... I want to shake [Lord] Cameron and say... you have a problem with women, talk to women like you do to everybody else, to your pals from Eton.”