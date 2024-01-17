Brothers delighted after being elected mayors of neighboring towns in New Jersey

Two brothers expressed their delight at being elected as mayors of neighbouring towns in south New Jersey.

John and Vince Giovannitti were elected as mayor of Paulsboro and Greenwich Township - which are one street away from each other - respectively.

John is serving his first time, while Vince has begun his second, and both are Democrats.

Speaking to CBS News, the brothers revealed that they're used to sharing as they grew up in a large family of seven children.

"The towns are intertwined. We go to their church. And so it's all connected in a positive way," John said.