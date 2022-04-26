Smoke billows from house fire in New Malden

A man was rushed to hospital after a fire broke out at a home in New Malden, south London, on Tuesday (26 April).

Eight fire engines and 60 firefighters were called to the blaze. The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said that the ground floor, first floor and roof of the house caught fire.

"Part of the fascia of a neighbouring property was also damaged by the blaze. A man left the building before the Brigade arrived and was taken to hospital," LFB said.

