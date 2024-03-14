Rats have gotten into confiscated marijuana at the ageing New Orleans police headquarters, munching the evidence as the building is taken over by mould and cockroaches.

Police superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick described vermin infestations and decay at the offices that have housed New Orleans police since 1968, saying officers have even found rat droppings on their desks.

“The rats eating our marijuana, they’re all high,” she told New Orleans City Council members.

City officials are taking steps to move the department to a new space.

Superintendent Kirkpatrick has made that a priority since she took office in October, describing current uncleanliness as “off the charts”.