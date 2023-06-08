Watch: New York City bridge obscured by eerie haze from Canada wildfires

New York City’s famous George Washington Bridge was obscured by an eerie orange haze on Wednesday 7 June.

The structure, which connects New York to New Jersey, was shrouded in a thick veil of smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

Air quality across the city has deteriorated significantly in recent days, prompting authorities to issue advisories.

People have been urged to limit their time outdoors, and those with respiratory issues have been advised to consider wearing masks.

Canadian officials have warned that this could be the country’s worst wildfire season on record, with over 6.7 million acres already scorched.