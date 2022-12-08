Ending the war on drug users in New York | On The Ground

Since the Ronald Reagan era, America has declared a war on drugs to little effect. Every three hours, someone dies of a drugs overdose in New York with 107,000 Americans dying from one in 2021, forcing many cities to reevaluate how they tackle drugs within their community. Richard Hall visits OnPoint, one of two overdose prevention centres in New York that allow illegal drug use on-site in the hope that it will see a fall in fatal overdoses and bring users onto the path of rehabilitation.

