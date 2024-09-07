Burglar stuck on tower rescued by police after assaulting officers

A burglar who climbed on a tall structure in an attempt to flee police was rescued by officers in New York City on 3 September, newly-released footage shows.

Detectives from the NYPD’s hostage negotiation team and Special Operations Emergency Service Unit were deployed to ensure the individual was brought down safely.

The NYPD said the man had earlier assaulted police and endangered their lives during the rescue, commending officers for exhibiting “remarkable professionalism.”

Officers rappelled him down to safety where he was taken into custody, an NYPD statement added.