Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | News

Burglar stuck on tower rescued by police after assaulting officers

01:31

Holly Patrick | Saturday 07 September 2024 13:52 BST

Burglar stuck on tower rescued by police after assaulting officers

A burglar who climbed on a tall structure in an attempt to flee police was rescued by officers in New York City on 3 September, newly-released footage shows.

Detectives from the NYPD’s hostage negotiation team and Special Operations Emergency Service Unit were deployed to ensure the individual was brought down safely.

The NYPD said the man had earlier assaulted police and endangered their lives during the rescue, commending officers for exhibiting “remarkable professionalism.”

Officers rappelled him down to safety where he was taken into custody, an NYPD statement added.

Up next

‘Wannabe boy racers’ perform doughnuts near Buckingham Palace

00:21

‘Wannabe boy racers’ perform doughnuts near Buckingham Palace

Almost 3,000 litres of fake olive oil seized by police

00:51

Almost 3,000 litres of fake olive oil seized by police

Illegal taxi driver carrying terrified passengers leads NYPD on chase

02:04

Illegal taxi driver carrying terrified passengers leads NYPD on chase

Former Lord Chief Justice calls for end to longer prison sentences

02:36

Former Lord Chief Justice calls for end to longer prison sentences

Editor’s Picks

Alicia Vikander on starring opposite Jude Law

13:30

Alicia Vikander on starring opposite Jude Law

Paralympians Dave Ellis and Claire Cashmore on training for triathlons

07:14

Paralympians Dave Ellis and Claire Cashmore on training for triathlons

Why France is your perfect autumnal getaway

04:38

Why France is your perfect autumnal getaway

Leila Farzad talks Kaos, The Decameron and finding the audience

15:04

Leila Farzad talks Kaos, The Decameron and finding the audience

More Editor’s Picks
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train

07:27

How to travel sustainably around Europe by train

Olympic climbers Erin McNeice and Shauna Coxsey share tips on strength

07:01

Olympic climbers Erin McNeice and Shauna Coxsey share tips on strength

Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday

04:30

Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday

Team GB’s table tennis Olympians on how to get quicker

06:12

Team GB’s table tennis Olympians on how to get quicker

On The Ground

Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’

03:51

Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’

On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg

04:18

On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg

Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave

06:26

Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave

Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi

04:30

Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi

More On The Ground
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

03:35

Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

03:45

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

07:34

This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground

08:19

The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground

Behind The Headlines

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

10:42

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

06:27

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

How airlines greenwash the skies

07:23

How airlines greenwash the skies

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

06:35

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

More Behind The Headlines
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

11:50

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

Decomplicated

What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?

07:25

What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?

Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?

04:31

Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?

Why are UK councils going bankrupt?

07:30

Why are UK councils going bankrupt?

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?

03:34

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?

More Decomplicated
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated

03:18

How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated

Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

03:21

Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

03:28

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

04:57

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

Binge Watch

Alicia Vikander on starring opposite Jude Law

13:30

Alicia Vikander on starring opposite Jude Law

Leila Farzad talks Kaos, The Decameron and finding the audience

15:04

Leila Farzad talks Kaos, The Decameron and finding the audience

Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away

14:23

Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs

06:04

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs

More Binge Watch
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape

11:51

Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape

Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love

13:19

Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love

Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?

11:34

Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?

Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?

11:49

Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?

Music Box

Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session

05:49

Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session

Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session

05:45

Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session

04:13

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session

03:58

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session

More Music Box
The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box

04:06

The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box

Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box

03:41

Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box

Gareth Dunlop performs ‘Church’ in acoustic live set

04:08

Gareth Dunlop performs ‘Church’ in acoustic live set

Irish pop artist Gareth Dunlop performs Go Down Swinging for Music Box

04:10

Irish pop artist Gareth Dunlop performs Go Down Swinging for Music Box

Travel Smart

How to travel sustainably around Europe by train

07:27

How to travel sustainably around Europe by train

The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays

05:53

The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays

Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday

04:30

Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday

Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands

07:16

Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands

More Travel Smart
How to spend your summer in Scotland

06:02

How to spend your summer in Scotland

How to master the art of the last minute holiday

07:14

How to master the art of the last minute holiday

How to island hop around the Caribbean like a pro

09:29

How to island hop around the Caribbean like a pro

Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite

09:14

Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite

Sport

Jack Draper opens up on anxiety after vomiting on US Open court

00:33

Jack Draper opens up on anxiety after vomiting on US Open court

Carsley dismisses concerns over Rice and Grealish’s Irish links

00:48

Carsley dismisses concerns over Rice and Grealish’s Irish links

Inside San Marino dressing room after first-ever competitive victory

00:50

Inside San Marino dressing room after first-ever competitive victory

Paralympic commentator watches husband win 800m wheelchair race

00:56

Paralympic commentator watches husband win 800m wheelchair race

More Sport
Paralympians Dave Ellis and Claire Cashmore on training for triathlons

07:14

Paralympians Dave Ellis and Claire Cashmore on training for triathlons

Paralympic archer hits incredible bullseye using her legs

00:30

Paralympic archer hits incredible bullseye using her legs

US Open tennis star booed while ‘humiliating’ ball girl

00:33

US Open tennis star booed while ‘humiliating’ ball girl

Children demanding signatures pre-empt Coco Gauff’s US Open exit

00:30

Children demanding signatures pre-empt Coco Gauff’s US Open exit

Climate

Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning

00:49

Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning

Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes

00:33

Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes

Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees

01:00

Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees

Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago

00:31

Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago

More Climate
Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall

00:54

Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall

Damaged boats sink in port after Hurricane Beryl lashes Barbados

01:08

Damaged boats sink in port after Hurricane Beryl lashes Barbados

Northern California wildfire forces thousands to evacuate

01:35

Northern California wildfire forces thousands to evacuate

Cars swept away in New Mexico flash floods after wildfires

00:47

Cars swept away in New Mexico flash floods after wildfires

Culture

Elton John smiles in first public appearance since ‘severe infection’

00:30

Elton John smiles in first public appearance since ‘severe infection’

Gavin and Stacey cast don costumes as filming begins for final episode

00:24

Gavin and Stacey cast don costumes as filming begins for final episode

Lady Gaga greets swarm of fans waiting outside Joker premiere

00:47

Lady Gaga greets swarm of fans waiting outside Joker premiere

Tim Burton honoured by Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton on Walk of Fame

00:49

Tim Burton honoured by Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton on Walk of Fame

More Culture
James Corden admits he is overwhelmed filming Gavin and Stacey finale

00:24

James Corden admits he is overwhelmed filming Gavin and Stacey finale

Helen Flanagan confesses secret boyfriend to Celebs Go Dating experts

00:33

Helen Flanagan confesses secret boyfriend to Celebs Go Dating experts

Tommy Fury opens up on mental health struggles after Molly-Mae split

00:32

Tommy Fury opens up on mental health struggles after Molly-Mae split

Lee: Kate Winslet urges women to ‘manifest’ change in film industry

01:15

Lee: Kate Winslet urges women to ‘manifest’ change in film industry

Lifestyle

Queen’s poignant remark during final pony ride shared by groom

00:57

Queen’s poignant remark during final pony ride shared by groom

Camilla celebrates ‘joy’ of reading a she marks anniversary of charity

00:52

Camilla celebrates ‘joy’ of reading a she marks anniversary of charity

Viral new heart kid shares what life is like after transplant

01:10

Viral new heart kid shares what life is like after transplant

Molly-Mae shares co-parenting update after Tommy Fury split

00:31

Molly-Mae shares co-parenting update after Tommy Fury split

More Lifestyle
Katie Price pokes fun at those taking interest in financial situation

00:23

Katie Price pokes fun at those taking interest in financial situation

Adorable critically endangered wombat cub captured on nature camera

00:35

Adorable critically endangered wombat cub captured on nature camera

Man sets record for table tennis balls bounced against wall with mouth

00:37

Man sets record for table tennis balls bounced against wall with mouth

Jeremy Clarkson adds third person to pub banned list after Starmer

00:21

Jeremy Clarkson adds third person to pub banned list after Starmer

Saudi Cup

Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar

01:36

Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar

Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup

00:42

Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup

Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener

01:26

Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener

Saudi Arabia is ‘pushing limits’ of fashion creativity

00:32

Saudi Arabia is ‘pushing limits’ of fashion creativity

More Saudi Cup
Saudi Cup could become ‘the best race in the world’

00:31

Saudi Cup could become ‘the best race in the world’

Horseracing chiefs praise Saudi Cup

02:00

Horseracing chiefs praise Saudi Cup

Saudi will become a ‘worldwide, year-long’ horseracing destination

00:40

Saudi will become a ‘worldwide, year-long’ horseracing destination

Arabian horses ‘big part’ of global racing culture, says Damien Oliver

00:58

Arabian horses ‘big part’ of global racing culture, says Damien Oliver