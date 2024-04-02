Impatient New Yorker drags body off subway carriage in bid to get train moving

Footage shows the shocking moment a New York City subway rider dragged the body of another passenger off the train in an effort to get the service moving.

In the video, which has gone viral in recent days, a person is seen being pulled onto the platform at the 59th Street and Lexington Avenue station on 7 March as a crowd of commuters watch in horror.

According to the New York Post, William Parker - who originally posted the video - said the man moved the person from the train “in hopes that we get moving”.

The NYPD confirmed that the man refused medical attention and walked out of the station after the incident.