Teenagers caught on CCTV stealing and destroying church angel statue

Teenagers destroyed a statue of an angel that they pulled over a fence of a church in Queens, New York City, on 23 March.

Police released CCTV footage of the suspects, seen smashing the object after lifting it from Holy Family Church on 74th Ave, in a bid to identify them.

“People are hurt because this is their property and this is their church,” Father Sean Suckiel told Fox 5 New York.

