Police escorted workers away from a construction site after a gunman fatally shot two people in Auckland, New Zealand, on Thursday (20 July) as the country prepared to host games in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

At least four civilians and a police officer were injured and the shooter was dead, authorities said.

The tournament will proceed as planned, New Zealand’s prime minister Chris Hipkins confirmed.

This footage, taken by Kent Harrison, shows workers being led away accompanied by armed police before gunshots ring out on Queen Street.