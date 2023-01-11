An advert from the 2016 Vote Leave campaign has resurfaced in recent days, post-Brexit, amid the ongoing NHS crisis.

In a side-by-side split showing two possible circumstances “inside” and “outside” the European Union, the two-minute clip follows a woman and her older mother visiting A&E.

With the UK “in” the EU, the pair become annoyed as face long waiting times while navigating crowded corridors and waiting rooms.

Meanwhile, with the UK “out” of the EU, they sit in an empty waiting area, meet smiling staff and are seen after only a short wait.

