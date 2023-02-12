Everything we know about Nicola Bulley’s disappearance so far

Nicola Bulley, a mother-of-two, has been missing since 27 January.

The mortgage adviser, 45, disappeared as she was walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, after dropping her children off at school.

Ms Bulley logged into an online work call, which she was still connected to at around 9:30am when her phone was found on a bench on a riverbank overlooking the water.

Police are working on a hypothesis that she fell into the water, which has been disputed by her loved ones.

