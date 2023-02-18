Former officer ‘appalled’ by ‘mishandling’ of Nicola Bulley case

A man who identified himself as a former officer told LBC he is “appalled” by the “mishandling” of the Nicola Bulley investigation.

Speaking to Sangita Myska, the caller said he has investigated “hundreds” of missing persons cases during his time with the Met.

“I’ve never seen anything like the mishandling of the investigation and the PR side by Lancashire Police,” he said.

He said he was “shouting” at the radio when he heard police declare their “main working hypothesis” was that the mother fell into the river, feeling it was too premature.

Sign up for our newsletters.