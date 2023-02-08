Search for Nicola Bulley ‘extending out to sea,’ police say

Police investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley are “extending the search out to sea”.

The mother-of-two, 45, was last seen on a riverside dog walk in St Michael’s on Wyre on Friday 27 January.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, superintendent Sally Riley of Lancashire Constabulary confirmed “our search of the river and the river banks extends out to the sea”.

Police were focusing “particularly on the area from Knott End out towards Morecambe”, she said.

