Nicola Sturgeon says NHS pay offer in Scotland 'significantly better' than rest of UK

Nicola Sturgeon says the pay offer on the table for NHS staff in Scotland is “significantly better” than the rest of the UK.

The Scottish first minister said her government is doing “absolutely everything” it can to avert industrial action.

Ms Sturgeon then added that it has “not been easy” but Scotland is the only part of the UK that has done so to date.

She said the offer being discussed is a 7.5 per cent increase on average, compared to 4.5 per cent elsewhere in Britain.

