Women flee as ceiling starts to buckle in Dominican Republic nightclub collapse

Footage captures the moment women flee as the ceiling starts to buckle in the Dominican Republic nightclub collapse.

The tragic incident happened on Tuesday, April 8th, 2025, around 1:00 a.m., during a performance by popular merengue artist Rubby Perez.

It has been reported that at least 124 people, including two Major League Baseball players, were killed in the collaps in the nation’s capital, Santo Domingo.

Juan Manuel Méndez, the director of the Emergency Operations Center, said rescue workers are still searching the rubble of the Jet Set Nightclub for the remaining victims.

The cause of the collapse is not yet known and currently under investigation.