Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:44
Nikki Haley announces new job after dropping out of 2024 US presidential race
Nikki Haley has announced she has a new job after dropping out of the 2024 US presidential race.
The former South Carolina governor has announced she is joining the Hudson Institute, a conservative foreign policy think tank, as their Walter P. Stern chair.
The 52-year-old dropped out of the Republican presidential primary last month after failing to gain enough momentum against rival Donald Trump following Super Tuesday, when the former president swept nearly every contest.
The former US ambassador said she will be using her position at Hudson to further her foreign policy objectives by guiding other policymakers.
Up next
02:51
I traveled 300 miles to chase the total solar eclipse
03:35
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground
03:45
New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
03:35
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground
03:45
New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue
07:34
This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
11:34
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?
11:49
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?
14:24
Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
04:08
Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
02:44
Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
36:50
Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’
37:41
Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’
43:16
Love Lives: If men went through menopause, it would be a disaster
18:59
Love Lives: Best moments from 2023
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
01:29
Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham demands more anti-racism measures
00:44
Conquering Bayern would be ‘unbelievable’ for Arsenal, Arteta says
00:39
Surf legend Kelly Slater chokes back tears as he marks ends of career
00:58
First look at 99 as story of Man Utd’s iconic season set for Amazon
00:21
Severe weather lashes Virginia as golf ball-sized hail reported
00:24
Watch: Double dust devil swirls along Route 66 highway
01:00
Octopuses could go blind due to global warming, researchers say
02:51
I traveled 300 miles to chase the total solar eclipse
01:00
Watch: David Beckham marks Victoria’s 50th birthday with special video
00:33
For The Love of Dogs honours Paul O’Grady in first show since death
01:00
Made In Chelsea’s Maeva breaks down over future with James Taylor
00:59