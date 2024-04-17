Nikki Haley announces new job after dropping out of 2024 US presidential race

Nikki Haley has announced she has a new job after dropping out of the 2024 US presidential race.

The former South Carolina governor has announced she is joining the Hudson Institute, a conservative foreign policy think tank, as their Walter P. Stern chair.

The 52-year-old dropped out of the Republican presidential primary last month after failing to gain enough momentum against rival Donald Trump following Super Tuesday, when the former president swept nearly every contest.

The former US ambassador said she will be using her position at Hudson to further her foreign policy objectives by guiding other policymakers.