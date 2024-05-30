Nikki Haley writes ‘finish them’ on IDF shell during Israel visit

Nikki Haley has signed artillery shells used by the Israeli military with the words “finish them” on a tour of the country’s northern border with Lebanon.

The former contender for the Republican presidential nomination is in the region on a tour that on Wednesday (29 May) included a meeting with the families of Israelis taken hostage into Gaza.

On Tuesday, the former UN ambassador visited an Israeli military post with Israel’s former ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, who shared the photos of the signed shells.