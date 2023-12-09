Demolition work has begun on five clifftop homes in a UK village hit by coastal erosion.

Workers knocked down the first of the homes in Hemsby, Norfolk, on Saturday morning (9 December).

It comes after high tides and strong winds caused the collapse of a stretch of a private access road last month.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council said a number of properties in The Marrams in Hemsby were subsequently inspected and a decision was taken to demolish five.

The authority said this decision, taken with the owners’ permission, was because the homes were “not structurally sound and are unsafe”.

Wrecking machines are on the beach to carry out demolitions due to the loss of the access road, and material is being taken off the beach by tipper truck.