Moment North Carolina beach house collapses into ocean

Footage shows the moment a vacant beach house collapsed into the ocean in Rodanthe, North Carolina on Tuesday 24 September.

The stilts of the house are seen slanting before the home eventually falls into the water, smashing into another property next to it.

The collapse marked the fourth of its kind in the area in the past few weeks as a result of coastal erosion.

It was set to be demolished this week.

“Another house on America Dr has collapsed,” Chicamacomico Banks Fire Department wrote, sharing the footage.

“Please stay out of the ocean.”