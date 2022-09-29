Kamala Harris mistakenly says US has strong alliance with North Korea

The United States has a “strong alliance” with the “Republic of North Korea,” Kamala Harris said during a speech in the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, 29 September.

The US vice president appeared to intend to reference the Republic of Korea, the official name of South Korea.

“It is an alliance that is strong and enduring,” Ms Harris added, before professing support for South Korea’s defenses against the North Korean government.

The White House appeared to remove “North” from its transcript of Ms Harris’s remarks.

