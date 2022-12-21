Destruction left at supermarket after digger used to steal ATM

Part of a supermarket in Co Armagh was left in tatters after a stolen digger was used to rip out an ATM on the side of the building.

Footage shows the destruction that was left at the Fruitfield Supervalu on Portadown Road at Richhill following the incident.

It is the second time the site has been targeted in recent years, DUP MLA William Irwin said.

“Two men were observed wearing dark clothing as they placed the ATM into a trailer and then set fire to the digger before leaving in a white van," police said.

Sign up for our newsletters.