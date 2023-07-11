Loyalist bonfires burn ahead of the Twelfth commemorations

Bonfires have been lit in loyalist areas across Northern Ireland ahead of The Twelfth commemorations.

Pyres were torched in recent nights ahead of the Eleventh Night fires, which are lit on the day when when members of Protestant loyal orders parade to commemorate the Battle of Boyne in 1690.

The huge constructions are usually made by stacking wooden pallets.

Fires are lit to commemorate when Protestant King William of Orange defeated Catholic King James II to secure a Protestant line of succession to the British Crown.