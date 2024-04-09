The parents of Nottingham stabbing victims Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber have recalled the moment they were told about the horrific attack.

The two teenagers, both 19, were repeatedly stabbed by Valdo Calocane as they walked home from a night out in June last year, with their attacker going on to kill school caretaker Ian Coates.

Barnaby’s parents have recalled hearing news of a major incident in Nottingham, before receiving a heartbreaking phone call from the police saying their son was “deceased” while driving.

“I got out of the car and I screamed, it was just like everything went dark around us,” mother Emma Webber said in a new BBC documentary, The Big Cases: The Nottingham Attacks.

Sinead O’Malley-Kumar, Grace’s mother, revealed that she had been warned to expect the worst by their daughter’s friends who called her in the morning.